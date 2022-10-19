Toddler among 4 recent victims of deadly fentanyl overdoses in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — In a two-week period this month, Kansas City, Missouri, police say they have investigated the deaths of four people - including a toddler - caused by fentanyl overdoses.

Police took to social media Wednesday afternoon outlining the number of cases, describing the crisis as “getting worse.”

In addition to the four deaths, police say they have been called to other deadly overdoes that are under investigation as being connected to fentanyl. They’ve investigated 17 other overdoses that haven’t been deadly.

In a 13-day timespan this month, we have responded to four deaths, including a toddler, caused by confirmed fentanyl overdoses. We have also responded to several other suspected fentanyl deaths, and 17 nonfatal overdoses.



KCPD is warning residents that drug dealers are now mixing highly-addictive fentanyl in fake pills of oxycodone, Xanax and Aderall.

KCPD says that they have regularly seen fentanyl is mixed with other dangerous drugs like cocaine, methamphetamine, and heroin but they have seen a increase of fentanyl in fake pills, including in their biggest drug raid of the year, where they seized 41,000 pills and on multiple occasions, they seized fentanyl in brick/kilogram form.

Earlier this month, KSHB 41 News reporter Megan Abundis detailed the fentanyl crisis in this 360 story with several different perspectives.

The department recommends talking to loved ones about dangers of these drugs to prevent accidental overdoses and poisonings

