KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A boy, approximately three-years- old was found in a KCK parking lot early this morning.

Kansas City, Kansas police are searching for the parents of a young white male, approximately three-years-old.

He was located in a parking lot at 34th & State Avenue.

Police have not yet identified the boy or located a family member.

Anyone with any information is encouraged to call 911, or 913 596-3000.