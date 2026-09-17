Tom Cruise visits Negro Leagues Baseball Museum just 1 day after appearance at Chiefs home opener

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hollywood icon Tom Cruise took some time to visit the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday, just one day after chopping it up with pop superstar Taylor Swift at Arrowhead Stadium.

NLBM President Bob Kendrick posted a picture on his Instagram account of Cruise standing next to a statue of Cuban baseball player Martin Dihigo.

Nicknamed "El Maestro," Dihigo is the only baseball player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame in five different countries.

The NLBM is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

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