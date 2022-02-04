Tonganoxie High School forced to close early due to mechanical, water issues

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Tonganoxie High School, located about 40 minutes west of Kansas City, was forced to send students home early on Friday due to "mechanical and water issues."

The district announced the closing via social media.

In a post, they said that only students were being dismissed, and only students at the high school. The school also said they are still working to get transportation for students who need a ride home.

"Students who drive or walk to school are dismissed now," the post said. "Bus transportation is being coordinated for those students who ride the bus. Bus students will be sent home as soon as bus transportation is ready."

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story.