'Topping off' the new $63M mental health hospital in Independence

Caroline Hogan covers development across the Kansas City area.

A new mental health hospital is coming to Independence, offering much-needed services for the Kansas City area.

The $63 million Universal Health Services (UHS) facility will provide walk-in and inpatient treatment for all ages when it opens in 2026.

City officials, project leaders and crew members gathered Wednesday for a topping ceremony, marking a significant step forward in addressing mental health needs in the community.

"This is a durable legacy of people investing in their community and in themselves," said Bridget McCandless, City of Independence City Council Member at Large.

It's the first UHS hospital in the Kansas City area. They saw a gap and pitched the project to the city.

"We realized that patients were needing to leave the metro area in order to receive care," said Shelah Adams, AVP of Corporate Development at UHS. "We believe that healthcare is local."

The Missouri Department of Mental Health Division of Behavioral Health reports over 28 percent of adults in the state received mental health treatment in 2024.

UHS plans to work closely with the community to ensure those who need treatment can receive it. But that takes more than the community.

"Patients who are in a mental health crisis, they need a certain type of intervention and we will work alongside our police partners to talk about and educate on that front," Adams said.

The ceremonial "topping off" included the final beam signed by all participants in the project. They're enthusiastic about the hospital, and are ready to make their signature worth it.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

