Tornado Warning for Johnson County until midnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service in Pleasant Hill has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...

Southeastern Wyandotte County in northeastern Kansas...

Northeastern Johnson County in east central Kansas...

West central Jackson County in west central Missouri...

* Until midnight CST.

* At 1135 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a

tornado was located over Lake Quivira, moving east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* Locations impacted include...

Kansas City, Overland Park, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leawood, Raytown,

Prairie Village, Merriam, Mission, Edwardsville, North Kansas City,

Fairway, Mission Hills, Westwood, Lake Quivira, Kansas City Kansas,

Westwood Hills, Mission Woods, Countryside, and Roeland Park.

This includes the following highways...

Interstate 70 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 9.

Interstate 70 in Kansas between mile markers 416 and 423.

Interstate 35 in Missouri between mile markers 0 and 4.

Interstate 35 in Kansas between mile markers 224 and 235.

Interstate 635 between mile markers 0 and 5.

Interstate 435 between mile markers 2 and 11, and between mile

markers 56 and 69.

