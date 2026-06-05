Tornado warning issued for Gentry, DeKalb counties in Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parts of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri could see possibly severe storms on Thursday night, July 4.

Live coverage from KSHB 41 Weather can be watched in the video player below.

UPDATE, 9:25 p.m. | The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Gentry and DeKalb counties in Missouri until 9:45 p.m.

Andrew County was initially under a tornado warning, but NWS canceled the tornado warning at 9:26 p.m.

UPDATE, 8:30 p.m. | The tornado warning has been allowed to expire.

EARLIER | The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning in Gentry and Harrison counties in Missouri.

It is in effect until 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Tornado Warning including Gentry County, MO, Harrison County, MO until 8:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/dYRZRm1Psj — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 5, 2026

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