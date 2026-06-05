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Tornado warning issued for Gentry, DeKalb counties in Missouri

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KSHB 41 Weather
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KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Parts of northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri could see possibly severe storms on Thursday night, July 4.

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UPDATE, 9:25 p.m. | The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for Gentry and DeKalb counties in Missouri until 9:45 p.m.

Andrew County was initially under a tornado warning, but NWS canceled the tornado warning at 9:26 p.m.

UPDATE, 8:30 p.m. | The tornado warning has been allowed to expire.

EARLIER | The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning in Gentry and Harrison counties in Missouri.

It is in effect until 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

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