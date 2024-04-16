NWS cancels Tornado Warning Tuesday morning in Kansas, west of KC area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Tornado Warning was issued Tuesday morning in Kansas counties west of the KC area. The warning was canceled by 7 a.m.

7 a.m. | The Tornado Warning has been canceled, according to the NWS.

6:45 a.m. | The Tornado Warning has been extended until 7:15 a.m. It now includes Jefferson County, Kansas, and remains in Douglas County.

6:40 a.m. | A Tornado Warning was issued in Kansas, west of the Kansas City area, until 6:45 a.m.

The Tornado Warning includes Osage County, Shawnee County and Douglas County, west of Lawrence near Clinton Lake.

The activity is expected to stream northeast, not towards the KC area, according to the NWS.

Tornado Warning including Overbrook KS, Richland KS and Stull KS until 6:45 AM CDT pic.twitter.com/cLLOUBuwrp — NWS Topeka (@NWSTopeka) April 16, 2024

