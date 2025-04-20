Tornado watch for parts of Kansas, Missouri in effect until 7 pm Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas and Louisiana until 7 p.m. Sunday.

The watch includes Linn County, Kansas, as well as Bates, Henry and Pettis counties in Missouri.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas until 7 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/liAfSrQIbE — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) April 20, 2025

KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery said storms moving in around 3-6 p.m. in Pleasanton, Butler, Clinton and Sedalia may be severe.

12pm SUN—The next round of storms(low severe threat) will arrive in Kansas City around 2pm.



TORNADO WATCH: Storms moving into Pleasanton, Butler, Clinton, and Sedalia from 3 to 6 p.m. may be severe, including the threat of tornadoes. #mowx #Kswx #kcwx pic.twitter.com/BLeLNTuiQS — Wes Peery (@WesWeather) April 20, 2025

The watch could produce severe threats such as tornadoes, wind gusts up to 70 mph and ping pong-sized scattered hail, per the NWS.

Peery said to stay weather aware as the next round of storms in Kansas City arrives around 2 p.m.

