Tornado watch lifted for several north central, northeast Missouri counties

UPDATE, 6:10 p.m. | The National Weather Service has canceled the tornado watch for the following Missouri counties: Chariton, Linn, Macon, Putnam, Randolph, Sullivan, Adair and Schuyler. Earlier, the watch was lifted for Grundy, Livingston and Mercer counties.

EARLIER | A tornado watch is in effect for several north central and northeast Missouri counties until 8 p.m. Thursday.

The National Weather Service reports the following counties are included in the watch: Chariton, Linn, Macon, Putnam, Randolph, Sullivan, Adair and Schuyler.

Before 4 p.m., the watch was canceled for Grundy, Livingston and Mercer counties.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin until 8 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/UwbsDSvfPk — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) April 2, 2026

The weather service reports the threat of tornadoes, two-inch hail and 75 mph wind gusts are possible with this watch.

You can stay up to date with the KSHB 41 Weather team here.

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