Tornado watch in effect for northeast KS, northwest MO until 10 p.m.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday for counties in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.
Atchison, Doniphan and Brown counties in Kansas are included in the watch.
Missouri counties under the watch include Atchison, Nodaway, Worth, Harrison, Mercer, Holt, Andrew, Gentry, Buchanan, DeKalb, Daviess, Grundy, Livingston, Clinton and Caldwell.
The National Weather Service advises the storms could potentially produce tornadoes, apple-sized hail and wind gusts up to 70 mph.
A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/TyuiOG0Z1p— NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 11, 2022
KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery reports the storms will move into the watch area around 6 p.m. and closer to the Kansas City metro around 7 p.m.
3:40pm--A TORNADO WATCH is out for NW Missouri and NE Kansas until 10pm.— Wes Peery (@WesWeather) June 11, 2022
Storms move into this watch area around 6pm, metro Kansas City after 7pm.
More watches are possible later this evening so keep an eye out!#mowx #kswx #Kcwx pic.twitter.com/Gp7Fqv4QCD