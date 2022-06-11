Tornado watch in effect for northeast KS, northwest MO until 10 p.m.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday for counties in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

Atchison, Doniphan and Brown counties in Kansas are included in the watch.

Missouri counties under the watch include Atchison, Nodaway, Worth, Harrison, Mercer, Holt, Andrew, Gentry, Buchanan, DeKalb, Daviess, Grundy, Livingston, Clinton and Caldwell.

Wes Peery/KSHB 41 Weather

The National Weather Service advises the storms could potentially produce tornadoes, apple-sized hail and wind gusts up to 70 mph.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/TyuiOG0Z1p — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) June 11, 2022

KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery reports the storms will move into the watch area around 6 p.m. and closer to the Kansas City metro around 7 p.m.