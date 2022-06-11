Watch
Tornado watch in effect for northeast KS, northwest MO until 10 p.m.

Wes Peery/KSHB 41Weather
Posted at 3:51 PM, Jun 11, 2022
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday for counties in northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri.

Atchison, Doniphan and Brown counties in Kansas are included in the watch.

Missouri counties under the watch include Atchison, Nodaway, Worth, Harrison, Mercer, Holt, Andrew, Gentry, Buchanan, DeKalb, Daviess, Grundy, Livingston, Clinton and Caldwell.

The National Weather Service advises the storms could potentially produce tornadoes, apple-sized hail and wind gusts up to 70 mph.

KSHB 41 meteorologist Wes Peery reports the storms will move into the watch area around 6 p.m. and closer to the Kansas City metro around 7 p.m.

