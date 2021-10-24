Tornado watch in effect in KCMO until 10 p.m.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 10:00 p.m. that will affect Kansas City, Missouri, and the surrounding area on the Missouri side.

A tornado watch has been issued for parts of Illinois and Missouri until 10 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/7r5l13w8sP — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) October 24, 2021

NWS says a few tornadoes are likely along with lime-sized hail and wind gusts up to 75 mph.

KSHB 41 Meteorologist Gary Lezak says this is the first tornado watch in Kansas City in 880 days.

