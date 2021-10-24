Watch
Tornado watch in effect in KCMO until 10 p.m.

National Weather Service
Posted at 2:15 PM, Oct 24, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 10:00 p.m. that will affect Kansas City, Missouri, and the surrounding area on the Missouri side.

NWS says a few tornadoes are likely along with lime-sized hail and wind gusts up to 75 mph.

KSHB 41 Meteorologist Gary Lezak says this is the first tornado watch in Kansas City in 880 days.

