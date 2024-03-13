Tornado watch issued for Kansas City area through 1 a.m. Thursday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The greater Kansas City area is included in a tornado watch through 1 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2024.

The National Weather Service is monitoring conditions that are favorable for the formation of supercell thunderstorms.

LINK | Latest forecast update

LINK | Weather radar

LINK | Cassie Wilson details storm chances in latest weather blog

KSHB 41 Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Nicco said any initial storms that fire would move north.

LIVE: Tracking Kansas City weather conditions

In addition to the tornado threat, the Kansas City area is also under threat of potentially large and damaging hail.

—