Tornado watch issued for Kansas City area through 1 a.m. Thursday

Here's your Kansas City forecast for March 13, 2024.
Posted at 5:44 PM, Mar 13, 2024
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The greater Kansas City area is included in a tornado watch through 1 a.m. Thursday, March 14, 2024.

The National Weather Service is monitoring conditions that are favorable for the formation of supercell thunderstorms.

KSHB 41 Weather Chief Meteorologist Mike Nicco said any initial storms that fire would move north.

In addition to the tornado threat, the Kansas City area is also under threat of potentially large and damaging hail.

