Tow company suing Kansas City, Missouri, Jackson County, challenging new tow ordinances

Private Party Impound L.L.C. filed a lawsuit against the City of Kansas City, Missouri, and Jackson County, Missouri, over what the tow company calls "in conflict with Missouri law."

The company seeks declaratory and injunctive relief to stop the enforcement of rules requiring tow lots to release vehicles to individuals without verified legal ownership documentation, according to the suit.

In addition, the suit claims, the new local ordinances, the suit claims, would make "tow operators release vehicles to individuals lacking a title, registration, or legal proof of ownership. PPI contends that these mandates contradict Missouri statutes and pose risks to public safety and property rights."

PPI believes these regulations threaten the viability of local towing businesses and call for judicial intervention to prevent harm to both the industry and vehicle owners who rely on lawful towing practices, according to the suit.

KSHB 41 reached out to the city for comment, but a spokesperson said the city does not comment on pending litigation.

