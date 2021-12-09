Toys, coats needed for Kansas City-area holiday giveaway

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two Kansas City area groups are asking the community to help make sure every child gets a gift for the holidays.

Brothers Liberating Our Communities (BLOC) and Kaye's Learning Corner are hosting a toy drive.

They particularly need toys and coats for kids under the age of 10.

There are four ways the community can help.

One of those is by dropping off a toy or coat at the following locations:

Diamond Cuts, 3402 Troost Avenue Kansas City, Missouri

Kaye's Learning Corner, 3704 Elmwood Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri

KC Master Kutz, 8002 N. Oak Trafficway ., Suite 113, Kansas City, Missouri

KCPD - East Patrol Division, 2640 Prospect Avenue, Kansas City, Missouri

Keisha Kandi Apples, 809 W. 39th Street, Suite 150, Kansas City, Missouri

Liberty Bank, 470 Troost Avenue, KCMO

People can also drop or a mail a check to a Kaye's Learning Corner.

They can also buy a gift directly from their Amazon wishlist or donate money on the Kaye's Learning Corner website .

The deadline to donate is December 15.

Families who would like to receive gifts should email KayesLearningCorner@gmail.com by Dec. 15.

Toys, coats and other resources will be distributed on Dec. 18.