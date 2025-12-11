KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

—

Toys for Tots in Kansas City saw an increased need of about 10,000 more donations this year.

Toys for Tots on track to meet highest-ever demand for toys

Sgt. Cristian Martinez, regional Toys for Tots Marine coordinator, said the organization will meet the demand that reached over 60,000 this year.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB Donated toys to the Toys for Tots program

“The Marines are going to make the mission," Martinez said. "Always happens, always will.”

I first spoke with Martinez on Nov. 24 when Toys for Tots released a message to the Kansas City community about the "urgent need" for its support during the final weeks of the toy drive.

On Thursday, volunteers gathered at the Overland Park Convention Center to count and sort donations. Donors continued to drop off toys.

“It’s the end of the year, you feel like you want to finish the year off with something meaningful," said donor Mariam Saleh.

Lily O'Shea Becker/KSHB

Donations can still be made through Dec. 15 at 3805 E. 155th Street, Kansas City, Missouri, 64147.

Martinez said Toys for Tots could use more donations for pre-teens for both boys and girls.

—