FedEx driver dies in collision with Amtrak train outside Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one person died Tuesday morning in a crash involving an Amtrak train and a FedEx delivery truck.

In a tweet , the patrol says the collision happened between the train and truck north of Pleasant Hill, Missouri near Hereford Road and Smart Road.

A map of current Amtrak trains in the area shows Train No. 318, the Missouri River Runner/Lincoln Service, stopped in the area just after 9:30 a.m. The train left Kansas City’s Union Station at 8:40 a.m. with service to St. Louis and Chicago.

Sgt. Bill Lowe with MSHP said 35 passengers were on board at the time of the crash. None of the passengers were hurt.

The driver of the semi was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Lowe said the train remained on the tracks and no major roads were blocked.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

—