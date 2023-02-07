Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

FedEx driver dies in collision with Amtrak train outside Kansas City

Passenger Rail Proposal
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Charlie Riedel/AP
The Missouri River Runner Amtrak train leaves the station en route to St. Louis on Friday, June 11, 2021, in Lee's Summit, Mo. Backers of a proposal to expand passenger rail service through Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas hope the long-discussed package finally has a chance because of an anticipated influx of federal infrastructure funding.
Passenger Rail Proposal
Posted at 10:10 AM, Feb 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-07 11:35:04-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says one person died Tuesday morning in a crash involving an Amtrak train and a FedEx delivery truck.

In a tweet, the patrol says the collision happened between the train and truck north of Pleasant Hill, Missouri near Hereford Road and Smart Road.

A map of current Amtrak trains in the area shows Train No. 318, the Missouri River Runner/Lincoln Service, stopped in the area just after 9:30 a.m. The train left Kansas City’s Union Station at 8:40 a.m. with service to St. Louis and Chicago.

Sgt. Bill Lowe with MSHP said 35 passengers were on board at the time of the crash. None of the passengers were hurt.

The driver of the semi was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Lowe said the train remained on the tracks and no major roads were blocked.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360.jpg

Share Good News! Use #goodnews41 on social media.