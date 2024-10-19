Traffic heavily impacted on NB I-435 at MO 210 due to overturned semi at median

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Traffic is struggling to make progress on northbound Interstate 435 at Missouri 210 Highway Saturday afternoon due to an overturned semi on the interstate's median.

I-435 was closed in both directions before crews opened one lane of southbound traffic on the far right at around 12:50 p.m.

About 10 minutes later, one lane of northbound traffic was opened back up for motorists.

KC Scout traffic cameras show crews working on the semi as of 1:19 p.m.

Kansas City Scout

It is unclear what caused the accident and if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

