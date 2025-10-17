Trail derails in Johnson County, Missouri, forcing Amtrak to cancel River Runner routes for today

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office say a train came off the tracks overnight near Montserrat, Missouri.

The Sheriff's Office says they got a call about 1:20 a.m. that a Union Pacific Railroad train had derailed.

The Sheriff's Office says the train had about 275 total cars, but only a few came off the tracks.

The Sheriff's Office says they did not overturn.

Instead, the Sheriff's Office says the cars came off the rail and sat on the ground.

The cars did block a road in the area of NE 175th and US 50 Highway.

Amtrak did cancel it's Missouri River Runner routes for today between Kansas City and St. Louis as a result.

Due to track closure stemming from a disabled freight train. Lincoln Service Missouri River Runner Trains 318 and 319 are canceled between Kansas City (KCY) and St. Louis (STL). We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. — Amtrak Alerts (@AmtrakAlerts) October 17, 2025

The Sheriff's Office says no injuries were reported.