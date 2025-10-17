Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Trail derails in Johnson County, Missouri, forcing Amtrak to cancel River Runner routes for today

Police lights
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
File/KSHB
Police lights
Police lights
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County Sheriff's Office say a train came off the tracks overnight near Montserrat, Missouri.

The Sheriff's Office says they got a call about 1:20 a.m. that a Union Pacific Railroad train had derailed.

The Sheriff's Office says the train had about 275 total cars, but only a few came off the tracks.

The Sheriff's Office says they did not overturn.

Instead, the Sheriff's Office says the cars came off the rail and sat on the ground.

The cars did block a road in the area of NE 175th and US 50 Highway.

Amtrak did cancel it's Missouri River Runner routes for today between Kansas City and St. Louis as a result.

The Sheriff's Office says no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

KSHB_Image_6P_480x360.jpg

Let's Talk: Share your story with us