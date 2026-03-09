$13M grant to help KCATA buy new buses, renovate Kansas City-area bus facility

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA) has received a $13.3M grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids (D - 3rd District, Kansas) announced Monday that the KCATA received the grant to purchase replacement buses and rehabilitate a local bus facility.

"We are grateful to our bi-state congressional delegation for working so hard to earn this grant award and for their continued support of mobility in the Kansas City region, especially as we prepare for the World Cup," KCATA Interim President and CEO Chuck Ferguson said in a news release Monday.

"This new federal investment means safer, more reliable buses, and better service for the Kansans who depend on public transit every day," Davids said in Monday's release.