'A constant problem': Litter concerns grow as Kansas City prepares for World Cup

KSHB 41 anchor/reporter Daniela Leon covers transportation-related issues in Kansas City. Share your story idea with Daniela .

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Over the past few months, viewers have flooded our newsroom with emails about trash littering roads and neighborhoods in Missouri and Kansas as the Kansas City area prepares for the World Cup.

KSHB 41 Viewer trash concerns

In the River Market, Bee says it’s part of the daily view.

KSHB 41 Bee

“I don’t know if it’s the wind or what, but there’s always plastic bags, there’s always cardboard blowing around. It’s everywhere," said Bee, who works in the neighborhood.

In the Crossroads Arts District, litter lines sidewalks and streets.

KSHB 41 Trash in the Crossroads

On major highways like Interstate 35 heading into downtown Kansas City, plastic bags, cardboard, aluminum cans and garbage bags clutter shoulders, ramps, bridges and overpasses.

Along some roads leading to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, where World Cup matches will be played, trash is hard to miss.

Viewers have also alerted KSHB 41 to debris covering parts of Highway 9 from Parkville to Riverside.

Litter concerns grow as Kansas City prepares for World Cup

For many, the concern isn’t just about aesthetics; it’s about how all this litter could tarnish Kansas City’s shine when the FIFA World Cup puts the city on the global stage.

In preparation for the tournament, cleanup efforts across the metro are being stepped up. The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) is adding extra crews to increase how often litter is collected, keeping high-traffic areas clear for visitors.

KSHB 41 Michael Rinehart

“All of our main highways are going to be a focal point for the World Cup," said Michael Rinehart, district engineer for KDOT. "We want to have them clean, but it’s not really up to us as to whether they stay clean, because as much trash as we pick up, somebody’s always littering again."

In 2025, KDOT spent approximately $1.52 million on contracted services for roadside debris removal, which includes manual litter pickup and barrier and curb sweeping. That same year, KDOT contractors collected roughly 181 tons of roadside debris in the KC metro; about the weight of a full-grown blue whale or 120 mid-sized sedans.

KSHB 41 Litter

Across the state line, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) plans to continue ramping up trash pickup on major highways and interstates by partnering with community groups and contractors, like the Community Services League, to haul the debris away.

According to MoDOT, a significant amount of roadway trash comes from unloaded and uncovered trailers.

KSHB 41 Don McLaughlin

“A lot of stuff blows out of cars and trucks, and it’s nonstop trying to keep it cleaned up,” said Don McLaughlin, with the Community Services League. “We’ve gotten pretty good at knowing where trash ends up, like down in the ditches, and making sure we get it picked up. In the past three years, we’ve collected nearly 2 million pounds of litter.”

In 2025, MoDOT spent $13 million on litter removal.

KSHB 41 Greg Bolon

“Right now, it seems like it’s just a constant problem. People are using the highways and byways as their own little trash can,” said Greg Bolon, MoDOT district engineer.

Kansas City’s Solid Waste Department says keeping KC clean is a daily priority. Additional trash cans will be added to city streets, and crews will focus on cleaning up areas around the stadium and major corridors ahead of this summer.

KSHB 41 Louis Cummings

“We put our best foot forward, which we try to do for the residents of Kansas City anyway," said Louis Cummings, director of operations for KC Public Works. "But with hundreds of thousands of people coming here, we wanted to put a little emphasis on some of the areas we know will be heavily traveled."

It takes teamwork to keep KC clean, but locals say the mess is standing in the way of the city’s big moment.

KSHB 41 Litter removal

“It’s kind of a shame," said Terry, who lives downtown. "We’re a city making progress for years, and everything is going up and new. But if you look around at the streets…”

Here's how you can help:



KDOT’s Adopt‑A‑Highway program offers businesses the opportunity to financially sponsor litter removal on designated state highways.

MoDOT’s Keeping Missouri Beautiful program invites volunteers to pick up litter along Missouri state routes.

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