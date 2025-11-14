A Viewer Asked, We Answered: The mystery bridge and why it’s changing

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo — Earlier this month, a viewer reached out to KSHB41 about a bridge project impacting Missouri HWY 350 and Noland Road.

A Viewer Asked, We Answered: The mystery bridge and Why it’s going

I understand they are closing to remove a bridge, but not sure what bridge it is. Is it the old railroad bridge? I believe that is part of the Rock Island Trail that runs through Raytown and Lee’s Summit and other areas of Jackson County.

Rebecca L.

The Missouri Department of Transportation is planning on doing a bridge replacement, pavement resurfacing, and adding new turn lanes at Mo. HWY 350 and Noland Road.

Earlier this month, MoDOT cleared the way to demolish the current bridge which will be replaced with a wider railroad bridge over Mo. 350.

The new bridge, according to MoDOT, will still serve as a trail bridge and part of the Rock Island Trail.

"It's going to carry the trail that's on top up there, and it's going to be much wider, so we can add a turn lane underneath, and wider lanes on HWY 350," explained Jeff Hardy, Assistant District Engineer with MoDOT.

Hardy added the main work will be completed during the winter months to minimize the impact to trail users.

"It does cost a little bit more to do that, because we have to heat the concrete in the winter, when we place it, but (we're) trying to get the trail open before the main usage in the springtime," said Hardy.

You may be wondering didn’t we do this already?

Not quite, KCMO led a water main and line project in this exact same area between 2023 and 2024; a project separate from MoDOT's current work.

The new bridge is expected to be completed by April, but the entire project will be complete by October 2026.

—

KSHB 41 Traffic anchor/reporter Daniela Leon covers all sorts of transportation topics across Kansas City. Have a story idea to share or a question about something in your neighborhood? Send Daniela a news tip.