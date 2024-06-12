Cashless tolling coming to Kansas roadways this summer

Changes are coming this summer to Kansas roadways as the state shifts towards cashless tolling. This means come June 30th during the overnight hours, toll booths along I-70 and other major Kansas highways will be shutting down.

According to the Kansas Turnpike Authority which manages toll operations, this change will pose as a major game changer for drivers when it comes to traffic flow because you no longer have to stop and pay.

"Anytime you have something physically stopping a customer like a toll plaza it just creates less of a safe environment so we're excited to be able to offer a safer experience and more convenient experience to our customers," said Rachel Bell, Director of Business Services & Customer Relations for Kansas Turnpike Authority.

Bell estimates 3 to 5 toll collectors will be impacted by cashless tolling, however, the department has been working with impacted toll collectors and training them on different customer service roles within the department to retain the majority of impacted employees.

"We have just a handful of full time employees left and we've been working with toll collectors for about eight years to either retrain them and move them into other positions," explained Bell.

So here's a break down of what drivers can expect:

If you already have a KTAG also known as a transponder, you won't see many changes just a potential to your billing cycle. If you don't have one, you will be identified by your license plate and will be sent a bill through US mail. Toll travel can also be managed through a new system called Drive KS.

Kansas turnpike estimates 70% of drivers already use a KTAG, which will save you 50% on tolls once cashless tolling goes in effect.

—

KSHB 41 Traffic anchor/reporter Daniela Leon covers all sorts of transportation topics across Kansas City. Have a story idea to share or a question about something in your neighborhood? Send Daniela a news tip.