Over the past year, KSHB41 has shared the voices of Olathe, Kan., businesses and property owners affected by the upcoming I-35/ Santa Fe interchange project.

Demolition for the I-35/Santa Fe Interchange project in Olathe to get underway

The project aims at alleviating traffic concerns plaguing the corridor through a new interchange and other improvements along Santa Fe from Ridegview Road to Mur-Len.

The City of Olathe says the project is on schedule, and is working on acquisition for some properties. Adding bids on demolition contracts for the first slate of owned properties are currently open and have to be for 90 days per federal guidelines.

Erv's Vacuums is one of the businesses we continue to follow since the announcement of the project. It's former building can easily be spotted off I-35, but the business has since relocated 1.5 miles west on Santa Fe at 539 E Santa Fe St.

"You can't remove Erv's from Olathe, it's been in Olathe since 1958," said Sarah DeGondea, owner of Erv's. "The City of Olathe was gracious enough to let us put a sign up front that displays our new location. I'm hopeful that they'll let that stay until the building is totally gone."

According to an email reviewed by KSHB41, Olathe acquired DeGondea's building earlier this year. Kansas open records laws prevent disclosure of land acquisition negotiations, but businesses surrounding Erv's have also been acquired by the city. Many have windows boarded up, with flyers and banners posted outside their buildings letting customers know about the project and business relocation.

Last year, DeGondea voiced her concerns with KSHB41, believing the city’s offer to acquire her building which was based on appraiser valuations and fair market value - were not enough to buy another building nearby. An eminent domain dispute was considered, but ultimately DeGondea settled with the city. She was offered a moving package and didn't need to take out any loans beyond what the city's offer covered.

"We got spooked, everyone kept saying, that's a good price, you should accept it, because we were convinced that it could go backwards. It's kind of like when you go to Vegas, do you want to remove your chips, or do you want to let it ride?" explained DeGondea.

City of Olathe A look at the construction timeline of the upcoming project

Demolition is expected to begin later this year, according to a timeline provided by the city. It will continue through the first quarter of 2026, followed by utility work which will last until mid-2027. Construction will begin in phases but could begin in early 2027, depending on weather, and last until 2030. According to city data, the crash rate on I-35 surrounding the Santa Fe interchange is more than 2.5 times the state average.

"I hope it is a safer corridor," added DeGondea, " I think there are going to be some learning curves with people being frustrated because what is about to happen down there."

