Express toll lanes set to open in February 2026 on U.S. 69 in Overland Park

The U.S. 69 Expansion Project, or 69Express , launched in 2020 to help improve Kansas’ busiest four-lane highway.

The effort led to years of construction, and the introduction of express toll lanes set to open to motorists by the end of February 2026.

According to Kansas Department of Transportation data, U.S. 69 from 103rd Street to 179th Street in Overland Park has a crash rate 53% above the statewide average.

Crash data from 2022 to 2025 , reviewed by KSHB 41, shows that the majority of crashes are rear-end collisions, with “inattention” and “following too closely” listed as the top contributing factors.

Kevin Lindley routinely drives on U.S. 69. He sees carelessness, speeding, and aggression across the corridor.

"It’s like their drafting, in NASCAR, no one is hitting their brakes, standing right on (driver's) tails, and for the most part, it scares everyone," Lindley said.

The 69 Express project will be the first stretch of highway in Kansas to feature express toll lanes.

Project Director Steve Rockers says the goal is to ease congestion on U.S. 69 and address safety concerns plaguing the highway with the addition of the express toll lanes.

The lanes will run north to south from W. 103rd Street to W. 151st Street. Two general-purpose lanes will remain free in both directions.

“We see a lot of rear-end accidents when congestion slows everyone down,” Rockers said. “The new express lanes add capacity, which helps ease traffic and reduce weaving."

Drivers can enter and exit the express lanes on U.S. 69 at two points along the six‑mile corridor. If you’re heading south on U.S. 69, you can hop into the express lane right at 103rd Street.

From there, you’ll have an exit to 135th Street before the lane wraps up at 151st Street.

Going north? The express lane starts near 151st Street. You’ll get a direct exit to Blue Valley Parkway, then another to 119th Street, College Boulevard, and Interstate 435 — before the express lane ends back at 103rd Street.

Toll rates on U.S. 69 are expected to come in under the national average of about .56 cents per mile. The exact price will depend on a few things — the direction you’re going, the time of day, how heavy traffic is, and whether you’re driving the full six‑mile stretch or just part of it.

Large electronic signs will show the current toll, and the price can change throughout the day based on congestion.

Each trip is billed electronically. If you’ve got a KTAG or another compatible transponder, you’ll pay the rate you see on the signs. If you don’t have one, you will pay more for using the toll lanes. Cameras will snap a shot of your license plate and a bill will show up in your mailbox.

"It's all about tying supply and demand," Rickers says. "When traffic needs it the most, that's when you will be charged the most. That's kind of how it's been used in other big cities."

The express lanes will be separated from the general-purpose lanes by a buffer and wide double white lines. Signs along U.S. 69 warn drivers not to cross those lines. If a driver does, they’ll not only be billed a toll, but law enforcement may also get involved.

"Rules of the road still apply," Kansas Highway Patrol Technical Trooper Tiffany Baylark says. "Obey the speed limit paint markings on the ground means something. It's not just there for decorations, solid white lines you are not supposed to cross."

KHP is one of many agencies that respond to crashes along U.S. 69., and will be standing by ready to provide additional patrol in the area.

"It's the driver's responsibility to be accountable for your actions," Baylark said. "Don't drive distracted, obey the speed limit, quit tailgating each other and quit driving distracted."

Drivers can learn more about the project online or attend an open house from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 11, at the Tomahawk Ridge Community Center, 11902 Lowell Ave., in Overland Park .

