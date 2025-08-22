Full closure of I-670 in Kansas City downtown loop to begin 10 p.m. Friday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Both directions of Interstate 670 on the south side of the downtown Kansas City, Missouri, loop will be closed this weekend for a bridge demolition.

The Missouri Department of Transportation plans to close I-670 between Interstate 35 on the west and U.S. 71 Highway on the east starting at 10 p.m. Friday.

The closure will allow crews to demolish the Holmes Street bridge over I-670.

Crews hope to be complete with their work and have the roadway back open by 5 a.m. Monday for the morning rush hour.