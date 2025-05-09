KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A stretch of Interstate 435 in Johnson County will be closed in both directions this weekend for bridge demolition work.

The Kansas Department of Transportation says both eastbound and westbound lanes of I-435 will be closed between Quivira Road and Antioch Road. The ramp from westbound I-435 to southbound U.S. 69 Highway will also be closed.

The closures are set to take effect at 7 p.m. Friday. Crews hope to reopen the interstate and the ramp by 6 a.m. on Monday, May 12.

Heads up: Stretch of I-435 in Johnson County will be closed this weekend

During the closure, crews will demolish the bridge that carries northbound U.S. 69 over I-435 as part of the ongoing U.S. 69 Corridor Modernization and Expansion Project.

As part of the project, starting at 7 p.m. Friday, the ramps from eastbound I-435 to southbound U.S. 69 and the ramp from northbound U.S. 69 to westbound I-435 will close. These closures are expected to last through October.

Kansas Department of Transportation

More information about the project is available online.

