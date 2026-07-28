KSHB 41 anchor/reporter Daniela Leon covers transportation-related issues in Kansas City. Share your story idea with Daniela .

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Kansas City drivers are about to face a major traffic challenge heading into the new year.

Kansas City facing 11-month I-70 closure starting in 2027

MoDOT plans to fully shut down both directions of Interstate 70 in early 2027 between Prospect Avenue and Van Brunt Boulevard as part of a massive reconstruction project. The closure is expected to last 11 months.

“We’ll have signage and posted detours in place, and we believe this is the best option for fixing the roadway. But if everyone takes the same route to get to the same place, that’s not going to work. This will really be a collaborative effort between MoDOT and the drivers who commute through the corridor every day. Planning ahead and finding alternate routes will be very important,” said James Pflum, Project Director for Improve I-70 Kansas City.

Pflum says this stretch of highway is more than 60 years old, and crews plan to completely rebuild and modernize the corridor during the closure. Some of the project highlights include:

- Realigning the Benton and Jackson curves

- Repairing more than 20 bridges

- Improving bike and pedestrian access

- Adding a new eastbound lane

- Preparing the corridor for future expansion

According to MoDOT, the project carries a $237 million price tag funded through a mix of state and federal dollars.

“That sounds like a lot of money, but unfortunately, that doesn't get us everything that we need in this corridor,” Pflum said.

Why not add a westbound lane too?

MoDOT says adding a new westbound lane right now could actually worsen backups near the downtown loop, especially during the morning commute.

“There’s got to be some pretty major, significant investments to the downtown loop and how that functions to see the benefit through the I-70 corridor,” Pflum said.

What can drivers expect?

Depending on where you drive, your commute could double once the closure begins.

Kansas City police say traffic inside the city will likely increase, especially along major east-west routes including:

- 210 Highway

- Front Street

- Independence Avenue/24 Highway

- Truman Road

- 23rd Street

- 31st Street

- Linwood Boulevard

- Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

- 63rd Street

- Gregory Boulevard

- Bannister Road

KCPD says officers will monitor traffic patterns during the closure, and adjustments could be made to signal timing and turning movements at major intersections.

Why close the interstate completely?

MoDOT says shutting down the highway entirely is the safest and fastest way to complete the work.

“It’s a pretty significant change, enough that it’s a lot better for us to go in with the roadway closed, and it’s a lot safer for everyone,” Pflum said.

Still, some drivers remain skeptical.

“When they say 11 months, it really means 72, right?” one driver said.

“I’m never confident in road construction,” another added.

MoDOT says ongoing work already happening along the corridor is designed to help crews stay on schedule.

“We do feel confident in the 11 months,” a spokesperson said.

MoDOT plans to meet with businesses, schools and emergency crews over the coming weeks to prepare for the closure.

The plan is to keep all streets crossing I-70 open during construction.

Drivers are encouraged to use their GPS and other highways throughout the region to navigate the closure. Drivers passing through the area on I-70 will be directed to use I-435 or I-470 to loop south of the closure.

For sports fans traveling from downtown Kansas City to the Truman Sports Complex, MoDOT recommends using alternative routes such as I-35 and I-435 to the north or U.S. 71 and I-435 to the south.

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