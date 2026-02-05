TOPEKA, Kan — The Kansas Senate Committee on Transportation will hear a bill pushing to increase fees for vehicle registrations.

Kansas lawmakers to weigh in on higher vehicle registration fees amid long wait times

SB404 was introduced this legislative session on behalf of Sedgwick County and aims at modifying the registration period for personalized license plates and authorizing county treasurers to charge increased fees for vehicle registration transactions.

According to the bill text, on top of the annual vehicle registration fee the bill would allow a county treasurers to raise a service fee by as much as $15 dollars and charge a separate registration transaction fee by as much as $5. The fees collected would go to a special fund, that gives county treasurers the authority to hire staff and pay for costs needed to run the vehicle registration process.

This is a push county treasures across the state are in support of, including Thomas G. Franzen, Director and County Treasurer of Johnson County.

Last year, KSHB41 reported the impacts Johnson County, the state’s largest county is facing at its two motor vehicle offices, with residents reporting wait times up to three hours and online appointments booked a month out.

County Treasurer Tom Franzen says staffing shortages, rising transaction volumes, and limited revenue set by state law are driving the delays.

Of the $32.4 million in fees collected in 2024, only $4.7 million stayed in the county to fund DMV operations, leaving property tax subsidies to fill the gap.

In Kansas, county treasurers act as agents for the Kansas Department of Revenue, any changes to funding or operations would have to come from the state legislature, which controls the rules and revenue limits for vehicle registrations.

"We're not fully staffed to where we think we should be because the revenues that come with this operation are set by Kansas law, and the legislature has the ability to make that change," said Franzen at the time.

The hearing is schedule for Thursday at 8:30 a.m.

—

