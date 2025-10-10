KSHB 41 Traffic anchor/reporter Daniela Leon covers all sorts of transportation topics across Kansas City. Have a story idea to share or a question about something in your neighborhood? Send Daniela a news tip.

—

With less than a year out until Kansas City welcomes the FIFA World Cup, the city is making improvements on a major road leading to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Stadium Drive between E. 31st street and Raytown road is currently seeing changes to accommodate fans and people living nearby.

KC implements changes to major route expected to serve World Cup traffic

"We were looking on a long term solution where we can have this connectivity, where local residents can use this but the timing was right that we doing it for World Cup," said Uday Manepalli, Kansas City's Engineering Division Head.

As a result, lane closures are in place on both directions of Stadium Drive. As previously reported, the final project will include new sidewalks, additional lighting, a bike path and improved access to Yvonne Starks Wilson Park. Manepalli says plans are in the works to turn the park into a space, where soccer fans can get a taste of KC.

"Once you are at the park, there is a vendor space where vendors with food trucks can access that area, " explained Manepalli."The fans can walk all over to Raytown road, where FIFA will take over at that point on jurisdiction.”

The overall project according to the city is about $3 million. Part of the funds needed where previously approved by the city, but $1.5 million recently came from the city's Capital Improvement Funds, after Manepalli says community members asked for additional improvements like lighting and better park accommodations.

The goal is for the project to be done before the World Cup, which Manepalli estimates will be on budget and on time.

"We have weekly and daily meetings as needed, so if there is a conflict, our team is here and we can resolve the issues," said Manepalli. "The whole goal for this is to revitalize this area by providing basic infrastructure and once that basic infrastructure is there, we hope that the community and the businesses will be coming here."

According to Manepalli, concrete work should be done by March, and then resurfacing work and pavement markings will be starting in April.

—