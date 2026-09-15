MISSION, Kan. — KSHB 41 anchor/reporter Daniela Leon covers transportation-related issues in Kansas City. Share your story idea with Daniela .

—

Drivers navigating Johnson Drive in Mission are dealing with long backups, blocked turns and shifting traffic patterns as a major construction project transforms one of the city’s busiest corridors.

The more than $12 million project stretches along Johnson Drive between Lamar Avenue and Metcalf Avenue. Currently, orange cones block eastbound lanes in parts of the work zone while crews continue road and utility improvements.

Mission’s $12M Johnson Drive overhaul frustrates drivers, local businesses

For many drivers, the changes have been confusing.

“A whole bunch of backed-up traffic,” said Will Chisom, a Johnson County driver. “A long wait time to get to the turns I need.”

KSHB 41 Will Chisom

Others say the changing traffic patterns have made navigating the area confusing.

“I had no idea they would make it to where I couldn’t turn left,” said driver Jeff Hayes.

Hayes said he’s also noticed some drivers ignoring traffic restrictions altogether as they try to get around the congestion.

“They’re just making left turns when no one is looking,” Hayes said.

KSHB 41 Jeff Hayes

Nearby businesses say the construction is doing more than slowing traffic — it’s hurting their bottom line. At Mud Pie Bakery, owners say customers are struggling to figure out how to access the business as traffic configurations continue to change.

“We’ve lost 40% of our business because every day is a different way to get here,” said Ammon Mahurin, manager at Mud Pie.

Mahurin added even loyal customers are reconsidering whether stopping by is worth the hassle.

“Customers that do make it in have often said they almost didn’t come in because they can’t find a way in,” Mahurin said.

KSHB 41 Ammon Mahurin

According to city documents, the project is designed to modernize an outdated stretch of road by replacing pavement and curbs, updating sidewalks and traffic signals, reducing congestion and improving pedestrian safety.

Construction is being completed in phases, with additional disruptions expected in the coming months. The next phase will focus on utility work. Later, construction will shift to westbound lanes on the north side of Johnson Drive, a change Mud Pie fears could make access even more difficult.

“There’s no time for someone to get coffee and pastries on their way to work if it adds 15 minutes to their commute,” Mahurin said.

KSHB 41 Johnson Drive construction

To stay afloat during construction, Mud Pie is scaling back some higher-cost menu items while relying on regular customers and social media to remind people the shop remains open.

“Some of the more expensive products we don’t see margin on, we won’t make for now,” Mahurin said. "We would love if the project could be altered in a way where it can leave a path between these two sides of the community."

The Johnson Drive project is expected to continue into next year.

—