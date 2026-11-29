KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Part of Interstate 670 in downtown Kansas City will close for nearly two years starting this Wednesday as construction begins on the Roy Blunt Luminary.

The Roy Blunt Luminary is a planned 5.5-acre park built over I-670 in downtown Kansas City.

On Monday, city leaders will give an update on the start of construction on the project.

The closure begins Wednesday, shutting down part of Interstate 670.

The work will extend from Broadway Boulevard to Grand Boulevard.

The first phase of construction will build approximately 50% of the tunnel along I-670 and the first block of the park, from Wyandotte Street to Baltimore Avenue near the Convention Center.

Future phases will complete the park as funding and scheduling allow.

Plans for the completed park include green space, inclusive play areas, entertainment amenities and multimodal transportation options.

KSHB 41 Part of I-670 in downtown Kansas City will close for nearly 2 year



The city said this phase of construction will last through September 2028.

Back in October, our team learned about detours and alternate routes from the city.

"We expect there will be increases on the city streets with the detours primarily being an alternate way around the downtown loop," Kansas City, Missouri assistant city manager Jeff Martin said.

Drivers who normally go through downtown need to find an alternate route, including going around the north or south side of the loop.

We spoke with drivers about how this will affect their commute.

Richard Johnson drives for a living.

"This is going to be a messed up situation around here in Kansas City for a while," Johnson said.

Lenin Gutierrez works in the area.

"It's pretty congested as it is and I can only imagine how much worse it's going to be after," Gutierrez said.

While many are worried about traffic, others who live in the area are optimistic about the expansion.

KSHB 41 Part of I-670 in downtown Kansas City will close for nearly 2 year



Rex Lawrence is an architect and says the expansion can be good for growth.

"As an architect, I love the engagement of public space," Lawrence said. "I think connecting that and the coming area in the crossroads will be very impactful."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.