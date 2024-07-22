Rev up your appetite as you make your way towards Chiefs training camp

KANSAS CITY, Mo — We know many of you Chiefs fans will be driving north as the Kansas City Chiefs get ready for training camp, so get ready to rev up your appetite as KSHB mapped out some of the best bites from KC to St. Joseph along I-29.

Up first, Scott's Kitchenright off I-29 and less than a five minute drive from the Kansas City International Airport. Proud owner Scott Umscheid started his award winning traditional bbq joint seven years ago and is known to be a top spot for Chiefs Kingdom.

"We love being someone's first choice because once they give us a try, we usually see him again, " said Umscheid. "Every year it's gotten a little bit better in terms of seeing more and more red and gold coming through the restaurant when the Chiefs are in St. Joe."

From burnt ends smothered in their own bbq sauce, mouthwatering bbq tacos with a savory twist, juicy fall-off the bone ribs that are finger licking good, and their sweet cherry lemonade with a side of watermelon topped with their own rub, you get the picture. Scott's Kitchen has it all and lucky for you they are open for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Items can also be found at times inside Kauffman Stadium.

"We feel pressure every day, every plate, " said Umscheid. "Small businesses like ours depend on our customers business and and we would hope that you would come and give us a try."

As you continue to make your way up north, expect delays as roadwork continues along I-29 towards St. Joseph, but instead of waiting you can refuel for the journey ahead and stop at Fettermans in Platte City.

"When people place the orders, you don't get a number you get a name because it's a way for us to connect to our customers and connect to the community," said Scott Fetterman, owner of Fetterman's.

Known for their rich Rubens, and sizzling Philly Cheesesteak, Fetterman's is a top deli spot filled with premium meats and cheeses and your favorite KC must-haves like Betty Rae's and Messenger Coffee.

"I chose local items because Kansas Citians flock to local, they love local more than any other city," said Fetterman. "We get people not only from Kansas City, I remember we had people from Arkansas and a family that came from Texas that drove up here just for Chiefs training camp."

