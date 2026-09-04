KANSAS CITY, Mo — KSHB 41 anchor/reporter Daniela Leon covers transportation-related issues in Kansas City. Share your story idea with Daniela .

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Missouri drivers who regularly travel rural highways and interstates could soon see higher speed limits under a new state law now in effect.

Safety concerns raised after Missouri speed limit law takes effect

The law, which took effect Aug. 28, gives the Missouri Department of Transportation the authority to raise speed limits on certain rural highways and interstates from 70 to 75 miles per hour. State lawmakers approved the measure earlier this year, but any actual speed limit increases are still under review.

KSHB 41 asked drivers what they think of the new law, and reactions were mixed. Tina Hewitt is a Kansas City driver who frequently travels across Missouri. She’s worried a speed limit change could worsen safety issues she already encounters on the road.

“No, no, no good. Nobody’s in that much of a hurry. Just take your time,” said Hewitt. “If you have to be somewhere at 8, leave your house by 7 o’clock.”

Doug, who did not want to disclose his last name, also frequently drives outside the urban core. He says he is largely indifferent to potential speed limit changes.

“They’re already doing 75 miles per hour, like I-25, I-35, outside the city,” he said.

In an email exchange with KSHB 41, a MoDOT spokesperson said the agency is currently evaluating several major interstates for possible speed limit increases, including I-29, I-35, I-44, I-49, I-55 and I-57.

The evaluation will consider multiple factors including:



Truck traffic volumes

Current traffic volumes

Crash history

Terrain

Road design, including the presence of safety countermeasures

Existing speed limits of border states in eligible areas near the state line



Interstate 70 is not being considered at this time because of ongoing construction and expansion work tied to the Improve I-70 project. The law only applies to rural areas, meaning metro drivers in Kansas City should not expect any immediate impact.

MoDOT emphasized that the review does not guarantee speed limits will increase on those highways. The agency added no changes will be made until the review is complete and locations are approved by the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission, which has final approval authority over highway speed limits.

Meanwhile safety advocates are raising concerns about the possible impact of higher speeds.

“We asked the governor to veto it. We feel this is a big safety concern, and we wanted to do everything we could to maintain the current speed limit,” explained Omar Masood, director of state government relations for Advocates for Highway & Auto Safety.

Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, a national roadway safety organization, has been following the law since it was first introduced and believes higher speeds could lead to more deadly crashes.

The group points to a 25-year study from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety examining traffic deaths between 1993 and 2017. Researchers found that a five-mile-per-hour increase on interstates and highways was associated with an 8.5% increase in fatality rates.

“When speeding, there are three dangers: less reaction time for the driver, more time needed for the vehicle to stop, and more energy if there’s a crash, resulting in increased odds of injury or death,” said Masood.

Advocates say higher speed limits could create additional risks for semi-trucks and other large vehicles because of longer stopping distances and the potential severity of crashes at higher speeds.

KSHB 41 spoke with a CDL driver who said some commercial vehicles already have built-in speed restrictions and says his semi is electronically governed and monitored.

“It’s governed at 80. It can’t go faster, and I can’t go that fast. I’m a law-abiding citizen. I do run the speed limit. It has GPS and they know how fast we are going at all times," he explained.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says no speed limit changes have taken effect yet and current posted limits will continue to be enforced while MoDOT completes its review.

Troopers also noted speed remains a leading factor in serious injury and fatal crashes across Missouri, especially when combined with distracted or impaired driving.

MoDOT says the review process will continue through the end of the year before any decisions are made on possible speed limit increases.

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