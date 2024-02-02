Trash carts coming to Kansas City, Missouri, homes beginning in May

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People living in Kansas City, Missouri, will get bins for their trash later this year.

On Thursday, the KCMO City Council approved a proposal to rearrange $8.5 million in the budget to pay for the carts.

The KCMO Public Works Department will begin passing out the 64-gallon bins in May. All properties should get a bin by October.

Households who have Friday trash collection will be the first to receive bins.

Each bin can hold 240 pounds and has enough space for about five trash bags. Currently, residents place two bags of trash on the curb every week for collection.

The city anticipates the bins will increase efficiency of the collection, keep loose trash from blowing away, prevent injuries for staff members, and keep animals from getting into the bags. Trash must be bagged before going in the cart.

In 2023, the public works department distributed recycling carts to residences within the city. The trash carts will be the same size, but with a different color lid.

A grey lid will indicate a trash cart. Carts with yellow lids are for recycling.

About 12,000 residences have been using trash carts as part of a pilot program.

