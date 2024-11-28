Travelers enjoy calm day at KCI amid busy holiday travel period

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Even though Kansas City International Airport officials estimate a 6% increase in travelers this holiday week compared to last year, passengers were surprised by how calm the airport was on Wednesday.

"I was expecting quite a few more people," Marchita Butler said.

KCI prepared for Thanksgiving travel by adding staff and opening an additional TSA gate.

Sabrina Mays traveled with her grandson from Atlanta to Kansas City, and she said flying was the right choice.

"It wasn't as bad as I thought it was," she said. "Airport is not congested, interstate was just fine, so today was a good day."

Convenience looks different for other travelers. The Brennan family chose to drive the five-and-a-half-hour trip to Sioux Falls.

"You know, with a big family you have a lot of stuff you need to take, and especially with going north you need lots of warm things," Rosie Brennan said. "It's easier to just cram it all in the van than to try to fly."

Randy Cox drove to Kansas City from Estes Park, Colorado.

"Actually, the reason I moved to Estes Park is it is within a drivable distance to Kansas City to come home," he said.

For travelers this holiday season, it's not about where their journeys take them but who it takes them to.

"We'll be back at Christmas, too," Cox said. "That's the best time, is during the holidays to get together with family."

