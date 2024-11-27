Troopers from both Kansas and Missouri hosting holiday toy drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo — State troopers from both Kansas and Missouri are asking for your help this holiday season to help children who won't have the chance to celebrate the holiday season at home.

"Many of our troopers are parents, and seeing these kids in the hospital, this time of year is devastating," said Corporal Justin Ewing, Missouri State Highway Patrol. "This is our ability as parents, as fathers, mothers, brothers, sisters, to bring some joy to these kids, but it is also a great opportunity for us as the law enforcement world to step into the people that we serve and be able to meet some of these needs and to bridge that gap between the communities we serve our own agency."

Daniela Leon | KSHB Corporal Justin Ewing - Mo. Highway Patrol

From now through December 9th, troopers are collecting new, unused toys for children of all ages for the annual Trooper Michael Newton Toy Drive.

Troopers have been handing out toys to children at KU Medical Center Pediatrics and the Ronald McDonald House for the past 22 years.

The toy drive was started as a way to honor fallen trooper Michael Newton with Missouri State Highway Patrol who died in the line of duty in 2003.

Newton was the 23rd member of the Missouri State Highway Patrol to lose his life in the line of duty and was survived by his wife and two young sons.

"His family knew that he was a great influence in the community, and so this was just a chance to bring joy to the community through some of our most precious citizens, and that's our children," said CPL Ewing.

Over the years, troopers estimate thousands of children have benefited from the their toy drive. You can take your new, unwrapped, toy donations to the following locations:

Missouri State Highway

Patrol - Troop A

504 S.E. Blue Pkwy Lee’s Summit, MO 64063

(816) 622-0800

Kansas Highway Patrol -Troop A

1220 S. Enterprise St. Olathe, KS 66061

(913) 782-8100

Murphy - Hoffman

11120 Tomahawk Creek Pkwy Leawood, KS 66211

(888) 642-8782

Pediatric Partners

7450 W. 135th St.Overland Park, KS 66223

(913) 888-4567

Pediatric Partners

2111 E. Kansas City Rd.Olathe, KS 66061

(913) 888-4567

They want these donations to benefit children of all ages, so you can bring books, puzzles, Legos, electronic devices and games.

They also have anAmazon Wish List.

