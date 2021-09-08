Watch
Truck driver seriously injured after collision with bus in Spring Hill

No students on board
Drew Snyder
Posted at 5:41 PM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 18:41:58-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A truck driver was seriously injured in a crash involving a school bus in Spring Hill Wednesday afternoon.

Just after 4 p.m., a pickup truck and the bus collided on U.S. 169 at 215th Street.

The driver of the truck was seriously hurt and taken to the hospital.

There were no students on board the school bus, and the bus driver was not injured.

Spring Hill police asked the public to avoid the area. Traffic is being rerouted to 223rd Street.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

