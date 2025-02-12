True Value Hardware moves forward with closing south Kansas City facility; 50 jobs impacted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — True Value Hardware notified Kansas City and Missouri officials last week that it will move forward with the closure of its south Kansas City, Missouri, distribution center in April.

The closure will impact about 50 jobs.

True Value first notified officials last October that pending the outcome of its acquisition by a new ownership group, it could decide to close the facility, located at 14900 U.S. Highway 71.

Since then, TV Hardware Distribution, LLC completed its acquisition of True Value Company LLC. The new ownership group “will no longer require such services” that were provided at the distribution center.

True Value Company LLC President Tony Guiliano wrote in a Feb. 7 filing that all employees at the facility “will be affected and terminations of employment are expected to commence on April 8, 2025, or within 14 days thereafter.”

