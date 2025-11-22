Truman Elementary School targeted for closure as Hickman Mills District explores reconfiguration

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri, including school boards. Share your story idea with Charlie .

Truman Elementary School could close at the end of this school year.

The Hickman Mills School Board agreed Friday to explore a plan to close the school as part of a cost-saving effort.

The proposal would close the Truman School building. Current students would move to Alvin Brooks Middle School, which the district would convert into an elementary school building.

Santa Fe Elementary School would become a sixth-grade center under the proposal.

Superintendent Dr. Dennis Carpenter said this plan would save the district $3.7 million per year.

The board considered another option Friday. It would have closed Ingels Elementary and turned Alvin Brooks Middle School into the sixth-grade center, saving the district $3.3 million per year.

“Any great community has schools as its hub,” Carpenter said. “We wanted to be very, very intentional with the options, believing we can still create that community feel even as we reduce one elementary school. But it’s tough, absolutely.”

John Batten/KSHB Hickman Mills Schools Superintendent Dr. Dennis Carpenter.

He said the district is in a “financial crisis,” explaining a $12 million deficit uncovered during a state audit has now grown to $14 million.

That led the district to launch its “Road to a Sustainable Destiny” effort this fall.

Some school board members visited schools in consideration Friday afternoon before making their decision.

Carpenter said closing a school will not affect teacher staffing, but will most likely lead to the district eliminating office and custodial staff members.

“It’s all about getting us sustainable, getting us back on our feet and making us successful and moving forward,” explained school board president Bonnaye Mims.

John Batten/KSHB Hickman Mills School Board President Bonnaye Mims.

The school board will make a final decision on whether to close Truman Elementary on January 16. The public will be able to share their thoughts on the plan at that time.

The board is also considering asking voters for a no-tax-increase bond in April’s election.

