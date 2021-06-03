Watch
Truman Road near Baltimore Avenue to close 4 weeks for construction

MODOT to continue work on Baltimore Avenue bridge
MoDOT
Interstate 670 will be completely closed between Interstate 35 and Interstate 70 beginning at 8 p.m. Friday through around 5 a.m. Monday as crews begin work to replace the Baltimore Avenue bridge.
Posted at 12:55 PM, Jun 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-03 13:55:09-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Drivers heading east on Truman Road and near Baltimore Avenue will have to find an alternate route for about a month.

The Missouri Department of Transportation announced that beginning on Monday, June 7, at 6:30 a.m., the road will be closed as construction continues on the Baltimore Avenue bridge over Interstate 670.

In May, I-670 between Interstate 35 and Interstate 70 was completely closed for a weekend for the demolition of the bridge.

MODOT didn't give an exact date on when Truman Road would reopen, but said it'd be closed for approximately four weeks.

