Trump administration internal memo: 80,000 employees to be cut from the VA

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs is planning an “aggressive” reorganization to cut staff across the sprawling agency that provides health care for retired military, according to internal memo obtained by The Associated Press.

The VA’s chief of staff, Christopher Syrek, told top agency officials that it’s objective is to return to 2019 staffing levels of just under 400,000, before the VA expanded to cover veterans impacted by burn pits under the 2022 PACT Act.

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal said “It’s a shameful betrayal, and veterans will pay the price for their unforgivable corruption, incompetence, and immorality.”

Government Executive first reported on the internal memo.

