Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Trump administration internal memo: 80,000 employees to be cut from the VA

VA
Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Don Ryan/AP
The U.S. Department of Veteran's Affairs Medical Center is shown in Portland, Ore., Tuesday, March 31, 2015. Frustrations competing with the private sector to fill 174 newly authorized positions in the Portland area have been compounded by the city's status as one of the fastest-growing VA medical service area in the nation. (AP Photo/Don Ryan)
VA
Posted

WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs is planning an “aggressive” reorganization to cut staff across the sprawling agency that provides health care for retired military, according to internal memo obtained by The Associated Press.

The VA’s chief of staff, Christopher Syrek, told top agency officials that it’s objective is to return to 2019 staffing levels of just under 400,000, before the VA expanded to cover veterans impacted by burn pits under the 2022 PACT Act.

Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal said “It’s a shameful betrayal, and veterans will pay the price for their unforgivable corruption, incompetence, and immorality.”

Government Executive first reported on the internal memo.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Report a typo

480X360Voice.png

A Voice for Everyone