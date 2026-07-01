KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers local politics in Kansas and Missouri. Those connections earned him an exclusive sit-down interview with Masterson Wednesday. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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Kansas Senate President Ty Masterson unveiled his Homeowners Bill of Rights on Wednesday. The Republican candidate for governor said property tax reform is a top priority.

Masterson’s plan begins with placing a constitutional amendment to voters asking them to cap property taxes. He will work with the legislature to decide whether to cap property assessments or cap tax rates.

Either way, his next step is to require taxing jurisdictions to get consent from taxpayers if they plan an “unreasonable” budget increase that would require more money from taxpayers.

Trump-endorsed Ty Masterson releases property tax plan in crowded Kansas gubernatorial field

“Property tax needs constrained. Quite frankly, government itself needs constrained,” Masterson said in an exclusive one-on-one interview with KSHB 41 News political reporter Charlie Keegan. “You have to prioritize and choose between this or that, not, 'I want both and we’re going to tax for it.'"

John Batten/KSHB Ty Masterson is a Republican gubernatorial candidate in Kansas.

Masterson wants to freeze or reduce property tax bills for seniors. He also wants to help young people afford houses by cutting costs of regulations on homebuilding.

Masterson’s plan includes a lot of elements the state senate passed this session, but failed in the Kansas House of Representatives.

Masterson said he would rely on his experience in the state capitol to push the initiatives across the finish line, if elected governor.

“You have to have the relationships and that’s what I have that none of the other candidates have,” he pointed out.

In August's primary election, Masterson faces six challengers in the Republican race. Three Democrats are facing off in that party’s primary.

Here is a look at how some of the other candidates plan to approach property taxes.



Homeowners at the Overland Park Farmers Market explained what they think about property taxes ahead of the primary election.

“With my property (tax), I’m always like, 'Where is this going?' That’s always my thought," Ben Criss, of Spring Hill, said.

John Batten/KSHB Ben Criss shops at the Overland Park Farmers Market.

“For me, in this election, the number one thing I’m concerned with is conserving the quality of life I’ve enjoyed over the past 35 years in Johnson County and in Kansas. So long as a candidate comes to me and talks about that, I’m listening," Neal Sharma added.

John Batten/KSHB Neal Sharma shops at the Overland Park Farmers Market.

The primary election is Aug. 4.

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