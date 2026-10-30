Trump rally back on: President will stump for Sen. Marshall Sunday in Salina

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump has rescheduled campaign rallies in a pair of critical Midwestern states that he had previously canceled.

That's according to a person familiar with the plans.

The person says the Republican president will now visit Iowa and Kansas for back-to-back campaign rallies on Sunday.

Sunday's rally will be held at the Salina Airport, which is where Trump was originally set to hold a rally on Halloween.

The person insisted on anonymity to discuss Trump’s schedule.

The Republican National Committee initially said in canceling the rallies that Trump would do telerallies instead to reach more voters.

But the person familiar with the latest plans says the Iowa and Kansas rallies have been rearranged to accommodate the new telerallies added to Trump’s schedule.