Trump says he's ordering declassification and release of Amelia Earhart records

Amelia Earhart was born Atchison, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — President Donald Trump said Friday he's ordering the declassification and release of Amelia Earhart records.
Trump made the announcement on his social media site shortly after he returned to the White House from attending the Ryder Cup golf tournament in New York.
He said Earhart’s story is such an “interesting story” and that “many people” have asked him about it and whether he’d consider declassifying and making public everything the government knows about her, including her final flight.
Earhart’s plane vanished in 1937 during her attempt to fly around the world.
“Her disappearance, almost 90 years ago, has captivated millions,” Trump wrote. “I am ordering my Administration to declassify and release all Government Records related to Amelia Earhart, her final trip, and everything else about her.”

