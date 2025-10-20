Trump suggests US will buy Argentine beef to bring down prices for American consumers

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE — President Donald Trump said the United States could buy Argentine beef in an attempt to bring down prices for American consumers.

“We would buy some beef from Argentina,” the Republican president told reporters aboard Air Force One during a flight from Florida to Washington on Sunday. “If we do that, that will bring our beef prices down.”

Trump promised days earlier to address the issue as part of his efforts to keep inflation in check.

U.S. beef prices have been stubbornly high for a variety of reasons, including drought and reduced imports from Mexico due to a flesh-eating pest in cattle herds there.

Trump has been working to help Argentina bolster its collapsing currency with a $20 billion credit swap line and additional financing from sovereign funds and the private sector ahead of midterm elections for his close ally President Javier Milei.

In a statement Monday , the National Cattlemen's Beef Association said the proposed deal was problematic.

"NCBA's family farmers and ranchers have numerous concerns with importing more Argentinian beef to lower prices for consumers," NCBA CEO Colin Woodall said. "This plan only creates chaos at a critical time of the year for American cattle producers, while doing nothing to lower grocery store prices."

