Turning on holiday cheer, cutting down energy costs

KSHB 41 reporter Lily O’Shea Becker covers Franklin and Douglas counties in Kansas. Share your story idea with Lily .

—

Putting up holiday lights takes a lot of energy, and so does turning them on.

"It gets really busy," said Moody Hassan, of local holiday light contracting company Chris Light Co.

Chase Lucas/KSHB Moody Hassan

Hassan loves the job.

"[Holiday lights] bring a lot of joy to everybody," he said. "Not just to the neighbors, to the kids especially."

He said his three children "absolutely love" the lights. But at the same time, he likes to save.

As you turn on the holiday cheer, there are a few ways to cut down the cost, according to Evergy's Courtney Lewis.

Zoom Courtney Lewis

"When you do use holiday lights, make sure you're using LED lights," Lewis said.

Chris Light Co. only uses LED lights. Owner Chris Beuttel says LED lights require fewer power sources than incandescent lights.

"There's a lot of companies that use incandescent," Hassan said. "We use LED because it's a lot more efficient for the client energy-wise."

Chase Lucas/KSHB LED lights

Hassan follows many of the rules Evergy suggests.

"If you're wondering how much you can save using a timer, think about if you were to leave the house during the evening or the day. Would you walk out of your house with all your lights on? All the appliances going?" Lewis said.

Hassan both installs timers and uses one at home. He has his own set for four hours.

"Four hours makes it where it's actually really cheap and really affordable," he said.

Homeowners can keep it affordable — and comfortable — when hosting this holiday season just by adjusting the thermostat.

"Three to five degrees lower than normal can make a big difference in your guest entertainment and your energy usage," Lewis said.

—