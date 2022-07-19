2 firefighters treated after overnight Kansas City, Kansas, house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two firefighters were treated after responding to two houses impacted by flames overnight.

Emergency crews were called to the 5300 block of Crest Drive in Kansas City, Kansas, just after 2:00 a.m.

Crews initially battled smoke and flames from a home, that quickly spread to a neighboring home.

One firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion, a second was treated for debris in his eye.

Both are expected to recover.

Five residents were displaced from the first home that caught fire, two residents were displaced from the home that suffered exposure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

