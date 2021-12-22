Two found fatally shot inside home in Fort Scott

FORT SCOTT, Kan. — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and Fort Scott police have arrested a person of interest after two people were found shot to death inside a home.

Police were called Tuesday night after someone found a woman had been shot. Arriving officers then found a man who also had been shot. Both victims, identified as 48-year-old Melissa L. Mitchell and 53-year-old Leonard D. Zimmerman, were pronounced dead at the scene.

KBI spokeswoman Melissa Underwood said in a news release that 23-year-old Dawson J. Mitchell was arrested Wednesday afternoon on charges including possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, but he has not been charged in connection with the deaths. He had been sought as a person of interest in the case.

Dawson Mitchell was being held in the Bourbon County Jail. An earlier news release identified him as the victims' son.

Fort Scott is about 95 miles (153 kilometers) south of Kansas City, Kansas.