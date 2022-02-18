Two juveniles dead in KCK shooting

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is currently investigating a double homicide in the 2200 block of Birch Drive.
According to the department, officers were dispatched to an apartment on a shooting call.
Upon arrival, police said they discovered two juvenile males inside the residence.
The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.
There is no suspect information at this time.
