Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Two juveniles dead in KCK shooting

items.[0].image.alt
File/KSHB
<p>KCK Police Department</p>
KCKPD
Posted at 12:41 AM, Feb 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-18 01:41:11-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Kansas Police Department is currently investigating a double homicide in the 2200 block of Birch Drive.

According to the department, officers were dispatched to an apartment on a shooting call.

Upon arrival, police said they discovered two juvenile males inside the residence.

The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no suspect information at this time.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477)submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Click to nominate an excellent educator!